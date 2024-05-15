Speciality Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 94.40% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.92% to Rs 96.19 croreNet profit of Speciality Restaurants declined 94.40% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 55.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.92% to Rs 96.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 87.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 69.64% to Rs 29.39 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.93% to Rs 404.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 374.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content