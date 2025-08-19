Retro Green Revolution reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.26% to Rs 0.49 croreRetro Green Revolution reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 0.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.490.47 4 OPM %-10.2014.89 -PBDT00.07 -100 PBT00.07 -100 NP00.07 -100
