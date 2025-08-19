Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 09:13 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shrydus Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Shrydus Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Shrydus Industries reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales01.01 -100 OPM %04.95 -PBDT-0.070.05 PL PBT-0.070.05 PL NP-0.070.05 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Frick India standalone net profit declines 62.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Frick India standalone net profit declines 62.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Gifty Nifty hints towards muted opening; Asian markets mostly decline

Gifty Nifty hints towards muted opening; Asian markets mostly decline

GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

GIFT Nifty indicates gap-up opening amid easing oil woes, S&P's rating upgrade

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Reliance Inds, GMR Airports, Jana Small Finance Bank

Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Reliance Inds, GMR Airports, Jana Small Finance Bank

Enviro Infra Engineers invests Rs 25 crore in EIE Renewable

Enviro Infra Engineers invests Rs 25 crore in EIE Renewable

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVESchool Holiday in MumbaiQ1 Result TodayEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon