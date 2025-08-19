Frick India standalone net profit declines 62.48% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 16.20% to Rs 75.20 croreNet profit of Frick India declined 62.48% to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.69 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 16.20% to Rs 75.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 89.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales75.2089.74 -16 OPM %0.967.11 -PBDT4.259.26 -54 PBT3.268.67 -62 NP2.516.69 -62
