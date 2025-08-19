Stock Alert: Hindustan Zinc, Reliance Inds, GMR Airports, Jana Small Finance Bank

PG Electroplast, RBL Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems are banned from F&O trading on 19 August 2025.
Stocks to Watch:
Hindustan Zinc board approved setting up of a 10 MTPA Tailings Reprocessing plant as part of the companys overall 2X growth plan (i.e. doubling the capacity). The Tailings reprocessing plant, at a capital expenditure of up to Rs3,823 crore. aims to recover metal from the tailing dumps.
Reliance Industries said that its FMCG arm, Reliance Consumer Products has forayed into the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of majority stake in a Joint Venture with Naturedge Beverages Private.
GMR Airports board will meet on Thursday, 21 August 2025 to consider raising funds upto Rs 5000 crore in one or more tranches through issue of securities including a qualified institutions placement (QIP) and/or foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBS) and/or any other securities.
Jana Small Finance bank appointed Rajesh Sharma as chief operating officer (COO), following the resignation of Ganesh Nagarajan from the position, effective from 18 August 2025.
Nuvoco Vistas Corporations board approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 600 crore on private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
