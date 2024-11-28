Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Revolt Motors opens its first dealership in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Revolt Motors opens its first dealership in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
Revolt Motors made its debut in Sri Lanka with the launch of its flagship models, the RV400 and RV400 BRZ. With the first dealership already operational at Maradana Road, Colombo, Revolt Motors plans to establish a robust presence across the country by opening additional dealerships in 11 strategic locations, including Kurunegala, Madurankuliya, Matara, Embilipitiya, Elpitiya, Batticaloa, Kirindiwela, Horana, Kelaniya, and Tangalle.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Storm

Cyclonic storm to cause rainfall over districts of coastal Andhra, TN

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani bribery allegations highlight India's renewable energy struggles

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden prepares $725 million arms package for Ukraine, says US officials

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca asthma drug more effective than steroids during attacks: Study

Paytm

Paytm stock hits 52-week high, rises 3% as UBS hikes target to Rs 1,000

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon