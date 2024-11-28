Revolt Motors opens its first dealership in Colombo, Sri Lanka

Revolt Motors made its debut in Sri Lanka with the launch of its flagship models, the RV400 and RV400 BRZ. With the first dealership already operational at Maradana Road, Colombo, Revolt Motors plans to establish a robust presence across the country by opening additional dealerships in 11 strategic locations, including Kurunegala, Madurankuliya, Matara, Embilipitiya, Elpitiya, Batticaloa, Kirindiwela, Horana, Kelaniya, and Tangalle.
