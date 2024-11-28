Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dr Reddys launches immuno-oncology drug - Toripalimab in India

Dr Reddys launches immuno-oncology drug - Toripalimab in India

Image

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:31 AM IST

Dr Reddys Laboratories announced the launch of Toripalimab in India.

Toripalimab is a New Biological Entity (NBE). It is the only immuno-oncology drug approved by various regulatory authorities around the world such as the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), European Medicines Agency (EMA), Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), and others for the treatment of adults with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (RM-NPC).

In 2023, Dr. Reddy's entered into a license and commercialisation agreement with Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co. Ltd for Toripalimab. Under this agreement, Dr. Reddy's obtained exclusive rights to develop and commercialise Toripalimab in 21 countries including India, South Africa, Brazil and various countries in Latin America. Additionally, the agreement allows Dr. Reddy's to expand the scope of the license to cover Australia, New Zealand and nine other countries.

 

With this launch by Dr. Reddy's, India becomes the third country in the world after China and the United States to receive access to this next generation PD-1 inhibitor. Dr. Reddy's will market it under the brand name Zytorvi in India.

The standard of care for RM-NPC in India before Toripalimab was chemotherapy (gemcitabine and cisplatin). Toripalimab is indicated as first-line treatment of adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced NPC in combination with gemcitabine and cisplatin. This combination has shown a 48% reduction in risk of progression or death. Additionally, Toripalimab has also been approved as monotherapy for the treatment of adults with recurrent unresectable or metastatic NPC with disease progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

The Centre may overshoot the Rs 56,260 crore target for dividend receipts from central public-sector enterprises (CPSEs) set for FY25 and is likely to end up getting around Rs 65,000 crore this financial year, according to a senior government officia

Dividend, bonus: Nalco, Godfrey Phillips, 12 others to go ex-date tomorrow

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani bribery allegations highlight India's renewable energy struggles

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty trade flat while SmallCaps rally; HUL, ITC gain; Infy slips

Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's 14th chief minister today

Google

Google seeks to undo Fortnite-maker Epic Games antitrust win over App Store

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentCyclone FengalIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon