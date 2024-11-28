Business Standard
Sonata Software bags multi-million dollar transformation deal from global leader in access solutions

Last Updated : Nov 28 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Sonata Software said that it has secured a multi-million dollar modernization deal with a global leader in access solutions to standardize the client's APAC business processes across 13 countries.

This transformation deal will integrate and standardize the clients APAC business processes across 13 countries, ensuring seamless operations and real-time engagement with customers, suppliers, distributors, and partners.

As part of this digital transformation journey, Sonata Software will partner with the client to modernize their Dynamics AX 2012 R3 to state-of-the-art D365 finance and supply chain management.

This modernization will encompass migrating data from legacy systems, implementing a data platform that includes over 260 Power BI reports, optimizing advanced warehousing and planning processes, and conducting pilot programs in Australia, New Zealand, and China. Additionally, an intelligence layer will be built into their systems using Microsoft Fabric, which will accelerate their data-to-decision journey seamlessly.

 

Anthony Lange, chief revenue officer at Sonata Software, said, Our efforts will focus on automating end-to-end processes, harnessing Microsoft's comprehensive technology stack to improve scalability and facilitate adoption for the client. Through our digital transformation efforts, we will standardize and optimize their trading and manufacturing processes, integrate financial planning and monitoring, and simplify customization and integration by leveraging industry best practices.

Sonata Software provides IT consulting, product engineering services, application development, application management, managed testing, business intelligence, infrastructure management, packaged applications, and travel solutions. The company derives most of its services revenue from overseas, with the US and Europe accounting for major shares of revenues.

Sonata Softwares consolidated net profit increased marginally 0.81% to Rs 106.49 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 105.63 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue declined 14.13% QoQ to Rs 2,169.83 crore in Q2 FY25.

The scrip rallied 5.03% to settle at Rs 628.10 on Wednesday, 27 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 28 2024 | 8:33 AM IST

