Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 39.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.58% to Rs 74.02 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 7.03% to Rs 7.92 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.73% to Rs 246.89 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 242.69 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Riba Textiles declined 39.22% to Rs 2.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.58% to Rs 74.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.55 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.74.0267.55246.89242.697.2511.257.997.654.146.0315.3914.213.235.0210.609.742.343.857.927.40