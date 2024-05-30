Panchsheel Organics standalone net profit declines 7.02% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.89% to Rs 31.27 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 0.28% to Rs 14.11 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.98% to Rs 105.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 103.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Panchsheel Organics declined 7.02% to Rs 2.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 31.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.