Richfield Financial Services standalone net profit declines 96.88% in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 1.12 crore

Net profit of Richfield Financial Services declined 96.88% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1.120.56 100 OPM %-8.0450.00 -PBDT0.040.32 -88 PBT0.010.32 -97 NP0.010.32 -97

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

