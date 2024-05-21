Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reports consolidated net profit of Rs 22.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 27.84% to Rs 50.69 crore
Net profit of Riddhi Siddhi Gluco Biols reported to Rs 22.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 66.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 27.84% to Rs 50.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 70.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 46.70 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 55.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 54.96% to Rs 267.98 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 172.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales50.6970.25 -28 267.98172.93 55 OPM %-5.98-4.81 -1.260.40 - PBDT11.2111.13 1 75.4560.18 25 PBT8.558.15 5 64.7148.44 34 NP22.95-66.72 LP 46.70-55.57 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEGold Silver Price TodayMotilal Oswal HiringEbrahim Raisi DeathIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon