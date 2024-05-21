Sri KPR Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.32 croreSri KPR Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 93.26% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
