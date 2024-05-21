Business Standard
Sri KPR Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore
Sri KPR Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 93.26% to Rs 1.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 28.15% to Rs 2.17 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales0.320.48 -33 2.173.02 -28 OPM %-75.00-116.67 --3.2312.58 - PBDT0.930.74 26 3.732.34 59 PBT0.640.43 49 2.581.00 158 NP00.54 -100 1.720.89 93
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

