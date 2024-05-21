Business Standard
Shivamshree Businesses reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.39 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 3.69 crore
Net Loss of Shivamshree Businesses reported to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs 3.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16514.29% to Rs 11.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3.690 0 11.630.07 16514 OPM %-10.840 --0.17-71.43 - PBDT-0.39-0.03 -1200 0.03-0.05 LP PBT-0.39-0.03 -1200 0.03-0.06 LP NP-0.39-0.02 -1850 0.01-0.05 LP
First Published: May 21 2024 | 7:26 AM IST

