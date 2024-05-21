BNR Udyog standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 24.07% to Rs 0.82 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 299.07% to Rs 4.31 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 22.31% to Rs 3.03 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of BNR Udyog rose 800.00% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 24.07% to Rs 0.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.