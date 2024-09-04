Business Standard
RIR Power Electronics inaugurates new factory at Bhubaneshwar

RIR Power Electronics inaugurates new factory at Bhubaneshwar

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
RIR Power Electronics has inaugurated its new factory at Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. This project represents a significant step towards enhancing the company's capabilities in the Silicon Carbide based technology. The inauguration of this new Factory is considered a step towards realizing the company's vision of becoming a leader in the semiconductor industry both locally and globally.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 6:12 PM IST

