RIR Power Electronics inaugurates new factory at Bhubaneshwar

RIR Power Electronics has inaugurated its new factory at Bhubaneshwar, Odisha. This project represents a significant step towards enhancing the company's capabilities in the Silicon Carbide based technology. The inauguration of this new Factory is considered a step towards realizing the company's vision of becoming a leader in the semiconductor industry both locally and globally.
