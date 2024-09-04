Business Standard
India's textile industry expected to grow to US$350 billion by 2030

India's textile industry expected to grow to US$350 billion by 2030

Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 6:31 PM IST
Indias textile industry is expected to grow to US$350 billion by 2030 and add 3.5 crore jobs. This was stated by Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh during the Curtain Raiser event of Bharat Tex 2025 today in New Delhi. He further expressed hope of India being recognised by its Bharat brand and green sustainable textile products at the world stage. Singh asserted that the Union Governments PLI scheme for textiles will enable the apparel industry to boost production and promote their branding. The Minister also added that the PLI scheme will enable linking of the textile value chain and lure FDI in the country.
First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

