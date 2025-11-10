Monday, November 10, 2025 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 71.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Rishi Techtex standalone net profit rises 71.70% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 4:32 PM IST

Sales rise 26.25% to Rs 39.25 crore

Net profit of Rishi Techtex rose 71.70% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 26.25% to Rs 39.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales39.2531.09 26 OPM %6.687.04 -PBDT2.161.59 36 PBT1.390.90 54 NP0.910.53 72

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

M M Rubber Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.41 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,550 mark

Barometers snap 3-day losses; Nifty settles above 25,550 mark

SEBI warns investors about counterparty and operational risks in digital gold

SEBI warns investors about counterparty and operational risks in digital gold

Godavari Biorefineries unveils innovative process of CO2-TO-DME

Godavari Biorefineries unveils innovative process of CO2-TO-DME

Solar Industries India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 345 cr

Solar Industries India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 345 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon