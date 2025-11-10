Monday, November 10, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godavari Biorefineries unveils innovative process of CO2-TO-DME

Godavari Biorefineries unveils innovative process of CO2-TO-DME

Image

Last Updated : Nov 10 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Godavari Biorefineries (GBL) announced the launch of a groundbreaking pilot project that transforms greenhouse gases into a sustainable, clean fuel. This revolutionary technology converts industrial CO2 emissions directly into Dimethyl Ether (DME) a low-emission, eco-friendly energy carrier. Dimethyl ether (DME) is a clean-burning fuel that can effectively replace conventional energy sources such as liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and diesel, contributing to reduced emissions, improved environmental performance and decarbonisation.

In addition to its role as a fuel, DME serves as a versatile chemical feedstock, supporting a wide range of industrial applications and chemical synthesis processes.

The company has partnered with the renowned Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai (ICT) to develop this innovative process, which addresses the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gases and create value from waste.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Solar Industries India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 345 cr

Solar Industries India Q2 PAT rises 21% YoY to Rs 345 cr

Emami clocks PAT of Rs 148 crore in Q2; internation business revenue up 8%

Emami clocks PAT of Rs 148 crore in Q2; internation business revenue up 8%

IT stocks rebound on value-buying

IT stocks rebound on value-buying

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 31.50% in the September 2025 quarter

DRC Systems India consolidated net profit rises 31.50% in the September 2025 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 52.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 10 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesGroww IPO AllotmentLenskart Share PriceStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTata Motors CV Shares Listing DateOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon