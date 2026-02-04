Wednesday, February 04, 2026 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RITES gains after PAT rises to Rs 115 crore in Q3; board OKs interim dividend of Rs 1.9/share

RITES gains after PAT rises to Rs 115 crore in Q3; board OKs interim dividend of Rs 1.9/share

Last Updated : Feb 04 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

RITES added 1.41% to Rs 226.95 after the company reported 5.2% rise in consolidated to Rs 115.10 crore on a 5.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 608.59 crore in Q3 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY25.

Total expenses for the period under review added up to Rs 484.07 crore, up 1.8% YoY.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 154.05 crore, up by 7% from Rs 144.01 crore recorded in Q3 FY25.

The companys board has declared third interim dividend of Rs 1.90 per share for the financial year 2025-26.

RITES is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 50 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region. As on September, the Government of India held 72.20% in the company.

 

First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 3:06 PM IST

