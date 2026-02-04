Volumes spurt at Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd counter

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd notched up volume of 46.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares

BLS International Services Ltd, Sundram Fasteners Ltd, Devyani International Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 04 February 2026.

Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd notched up volume of 46.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.84 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.21% to Rs.1,288.00. Volumes stood at 4.18 lakh shares in the last session.

BLS International Services Ltd witnessed volume of 197.98 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.44 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 18.97 lakh shares. The stock increased 12.38% to Rs.289.20. Volumes stood at 42.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Sundram Fasteners Ltd notched up volume of 4.81 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57727 shares. The stock slipped 3.79% to Rs.942.70. Volumes stood at 1.31 lakh shares in the last session.

Devyani International Ltd witnessed volume of 196.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 26.55 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.64% to Rs.124.90. Volumes stood at 14.8 lakh shares in the last session.

JBM Auto Ltd recorded volume of 38.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.05 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.47 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.35% to Rs.606.30. Volumes stood at 3.7 lakh shares in the last session.

