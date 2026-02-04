NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 13.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 18.89% to Rs 208.29 crore

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 13.44% to Rs 15.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 18.89% to Rs 208.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 175.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.208.29175.2010.8910.6125.2920.9319.7116.9215.1913.39

Powered by Capital Market - Live News