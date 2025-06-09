Monday, June 09, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pound speculative net longs stay flat

Pound speculative net longs stay flat

Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Large currency speculative net long positions in the Pound futures market stayed almost flat, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of Pound futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net long position of 35215 contracts in the data reported through June 03, 2025. This was a weekly dip of 164 net long contracts.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 2:13 PM IST

