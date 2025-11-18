Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RITES signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

RITES signs MoU with Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board

Image

Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

To provide consultancy services and facilitate infra investment in Andhra Pradesh

RITES has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB), Government of Andhra Pradesh. The partnership aims at providing consultancy services to facilitate investments in infrastructure and industrial development across key sectors in Andhra Pradesh.

Under the MoU, RITES will extend its technical expertise across key infrastructure consultancy domains, including feasibility studies, Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), Project Management Consultancy, Bid Management, and Third Party Inspection & audit services. The collaboration spans a wide range of sectors such as transport systems, ports, waterways, power, water and wastewater, buildings, and industrial infrastructure, among others.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Newgen's UK arm bags contract of GBP 1.46 million

Newgen's UK arm bags contract of GBP 1.46 million

Nifty trades slides below 25,900 level; metal shares decline

Nifty trades slides below 25,900 level; metal shares decline

Fairchem Organics rallies as board set to mull buyback plan

Fairchem Organics rallies as board set to mull buyback plan

Volumes spurt at Mphasis Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Mphasis Ltd counter

AstraZeneca partners with Sun Pharma for second SZC brand in India

AstraZeneca partners with Sun Pharma for second SZC brand in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share Price LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Rate TodayStocks To Buy TodayProtein SnacksRed Fort BlastLadki Bahin YojanaDPDP Rules Compliance TimelinePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon