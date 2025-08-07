Ritesh International standalone net profit rises 171.43% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 32.71% to Rs 35.05 croreNet profit of Ritesh International rose 171.43% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 32.71% to Rs 35.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales35.0526.41 33 OPM %2.802.01 -PBDT0.760.34 124 PBT0.560.17 229 NP0.380.14 171
