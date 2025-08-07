Varun Beverages Ltd down for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 497.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 16.49% in last one year as compared to a 1.19% rally in NIFTY and a 11.35% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.
Varun Beverages Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 497.55, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.69% on the day, quoting at 24404.45. The Sensex is at 79958.55, down 0.73%.Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 8.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55230.8, down 0.41% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 21.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 87.19 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark August futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 497.7, down 0.76% on the day.
The PE of the stock is 66.46 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
