Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

RKEC Projects hits the roof after securing Rs 198-cr ONGC work order

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

RKEC Projects hit an upper circuit of 20% to Rs 62.58 after the company announced that it has received a prestigious work order worth Rs 197.59 crore from Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

According to an exchange filing, the order pertains to the "Jetty Revamping Project," which involves strengthening, repairing, and improving jetty infrastructure at the Nhava Supply Base. The contract was floated by ONGCs Central Procurement Department in New Delhi.

RKEC Projects is primarily engaged in construction activities, specializing in the business of civil and defence construction such as construction of buildings, highways, marine works and bridges. The company reported a 54.4% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 1.71 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 3.75 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations fell 59.6% year-on-year to Rs 31.03 crore in Q2 FY26.

 

Maharatna Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is the largest crude oil and natural gas company in India, contributing around 71% to Indian domestic production. It has in-house service capabilities in all areas of exploration and production of oil & gas and related oil-field services. The Government of India held a 58.89% stake in ONGC as of 30 September 2025. ONGC has reported a 5.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 10,785 crore despite a 0.9% fall in gross revenue to Rs 1,57,911 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25. The counter shed 0.47% to Rs 245.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

EUR/USD pair cuts losses as firm private sector growth data boosts sentiments

Wall Street Climbs, Bargain Hunters Boost Housing and Airlines Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Wall Street Climbs, Bargain Hunters Boost Housing and Airlines Amid Rate Cut Hopes

Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Tata Chemicals board sanctions capacity expansion plans

Tata Chemicals board sanctions capacity expansion plans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:20 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon