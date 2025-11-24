Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India's energy intensity to rise by 4% in 2025 compared to 1.8% globally says EIA

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Global energy intensity is set to improve by 1.8% in 2025, up from just over 1% in 2024. Key regions that have shaped global progress this decade are showing signs of potential recovery in 2025. Compared to the previous decade, both China and India have seen average progress this decade slow down to below 2%. Preliminary estimates for 2025, however, suggest a possible recovery, with India set to reach a progress rate just above 4% this year and China around 3.5%. For India, this metric stood at around 2.5% between 2010-2019. IEA also noted that India was responsible for one-fifth of the growth in global industrial demand since 2019. It is also seeing one of fastest growth rates, sustaining an average increase in industrial demand of 5% per year this decade. Its industrial demand grew twice as fast as in transport and four times as fast as in buildings from 2019 to 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:21 AM IST

