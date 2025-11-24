Monday, November 24, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Swan Corp Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Swan Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 20.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55872 shares

ITI Ltd, Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd, eClerx Services Ltd, Varun Beverages Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 24 November 2025.

Swan Corp Ltd witnessed volume of 20.84 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 37.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 55872 shares. The stock increased 0.53% to Rs.461.90. Volumes stood at 68863 shares in the last session.

ITI Ltd notched up volume of 8.96 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 16.52 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 54230 shares. The stock rose 9.95% to Rs.327.15. Volumes stood at 38881 shares in the last session.

 

Shyam Metalics & Energy Ltd recorded volume of 41904 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4260 shares. The stock gained 1.87% to Rs.840.80. Volumes stood at 3660 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Nifty IT Index April 2025 performance, IT sector underperformance India, TCS Infosys Wipro HCL Tech share fall, Nifty 50 vs Nifty IT Index, IT sector weightage in Nifty 50, lowest IT index weight in 17 years, Indian IT stocks post-Covid decline, IT s

Nifty IT index jumps 2%; what's driving IT stocks higher today? Find here

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 200 pts, Nifty above 26,100; IT, bank shares gain

Indian stock market, stock market

Newly listed firms set to dominate Amfi's upcoming market-cap review

Natco Pharma share price

Natco Pharma shares drop as Chennai plant receives USFDA observations

bank, banks

City Union Bank opens 3 new branches in Tamil Nadu, stock gains 4%; details

eClerx Services Ltd saw volume of 97916 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 8.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 11115 shares. The stock dropped 0.23% to Rs.4,460.45. Volumes stood at 69972 shares in the last session.

Varun Beverages Ltd saw volume of 22.38 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 6.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3.26 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.12% to Rs.447.00. Volumes stood at 78315 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Tata Chemicals board sanctions capacity expansion plans

Tata Chemicals board sanctions capacity expansion plans

ACME Solar wins 130 MW round-the-clock renewable energy bid

ACME Solar wins 130 MW round-the-clock renewable energy bid

BSE announces reshuffle across indices

BSE announces reshuffle across indices

RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

RMC Switchgears bags construction contract from Rajasthan's power transmission entity RRVPNL

IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

IT stocks rally as Fed rate-cut hopes lift sentiment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayExcelsoft Tech IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon