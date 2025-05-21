Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
RMC Switchgears hits the roof after PAT rises over threefold to Rs 21 crore in H2 FY25

RMC Switchgears hits the roof after PAT rises over threefold to Rs 21 crore in H2 FY25

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

RMC Switchgears was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 723.65 after the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 21.26 crore in H2 FY25, which is over three times the PAT of Rs 6.83 crore recorded in H2 FY24.

Net sales during the period under review rose by 150.4% YoY to Rs 213.38 crore. The company sales in the same period last year were Rs 85.21 crore.

Total operating expenditure for H2 FY25 was Rs 179.99 crore as against Rs 71.45 crore in H1 FY24.

Profit before tax for the second half of FY 2024-25 was Rs 27.71 crore as compared with the pre-tax profit of Rs 8.95 crore reported in the corresponding period of FY2023-24.

 

For FY25, RMC Switchgears has registered a consolidated net profit of Rs 31.45 crore (up 111.2% YoY) and net sales of Rs 318.16 crore (up 84.3% YoY).

RMC Switchgears is primarily engaged in the business of switchgear engineering and ECI contracts for the power distribution/transmission sector.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:23 AM IST

