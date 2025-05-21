Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 11:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Bharat Electronics rallies on upbeat outlook, target price upgrade

Bharat Electronics rallies on upbeat outlook, target price upgrade

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL) jumped 3.71% to Rs 377.20 after a domestic brokerage reiterated its 'Buy' call on the stock and raised the target price to Rs 430 from Rs 385.

The upgrade comes on the back of a robust Q4 performance and a strong growth outlook. The brokerage highlighted higher localisation, a favourable product mix, and operational efficiencies as key levers driving BEL's growth trajectory.

On a consolidated basis, BEL's net profit jumped 18.35% to Rs 2,127.04 crore on 6.83% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9149.59 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.

As of 1 April 2025, BEL's order book stood at a solid Rs 71,650 crore, including $359 million in export orders. For FY26, the company anticipates fresh orders worth Rs 27,000 crore, excluding the much-awaited QRSAM (Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile) order pegged at Rs 30,000 crore, which is expected to be finalized around Q4 FY26.

 

BEL is also eyeing multiple large orders this year, including a Rs 6,000-10,000 crore deal to supply 10-12 major subsystems for Corvette ships to two defence shipyards, along with additional LCA (Light Combat Aircraft) requirements.

The company remains in active discussions with the Army, Navy, and Air Force for emergency and strategic procurements, which could translate into accelerated order inflows, benefiting the current and next fiscal years.

BEL, a Navratna PSU under the Ministry of Defence, manufactures advanced electronic products and systems for Indias armed forces. The Government of India holds a 51.14% stake in the company.

First Published: May 21 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

