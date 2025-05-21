Market near day's high; pharma shares surge over 1%

At 10:25 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex added 727.30 points or 0.90% to 81,914.51. The Nifty 50 index rallied 224.75 points or 0.91% to 24,911.75.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.90% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index jumped 0.74%.
The market breadth was strong. On the BSE, 2,325 shares rose and 1,137 shares fell. A total of 199 shares were unchanged.
Economy:
India's infrastructure output, which tracks activity across eight sectors and makes up 40% of the country's industrial production, grew at 0.5% annually in April as against 4.6% in March, data from Ministry of Commerce & Industry showed on Tuesday. The Index of eight Core Industries is the measure of combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries: Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.
Also Read
India's retail inflation for farm as well as rural workers eased marginally to 3.48% and 3.53%, respectively, in April this year compared to the pace of price hikes for the two categories at 3.73% and 3.86% recorded in March. The All-India Consumer Price Index for Agricultural Labourers (CPI-AL) and Rural Labourers (CPI-RL) increased by 1 point each in April 2025 to stand at 1307 and 1320 points, respectively. The CPI-AL and CPI-RL were 1306 points and 1319 points, respectively, in March.
Result Today:
IndusInd Bank (down1.16%), Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) (up 0.32%), Astral (down 0.60%), Colgate Palmolive (India) (up 1.08%), H.G. Infra Engineering (up 0 .48%), InterGlobe Aviation(up 0.30%), Ircon International (up 1.30%), Mankind Pharma (down 0.01% ), National Aluminium Co (up 1.09%), NTPC Green Energy (down 0.05% ), Oil India (up 0.87%), Power Finance Corp (up 0.84% ), Rail Vikas Nigam (up 0.31% ), Trident (down 0.54% ), VRL Logistics (up 1.35% ) will declare their results later today.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Pharma index advanced 1.80% to 21,842.85. The index fell 1.31% in the past trading session.
Gland Pharma (up 3.66%), Torrent Pharmaceuticals (up 3.18%), Ajanta Pharma (up 2.33%), Alkem Laboratories (up 2.08%), Divis Laboratories (up 1.99%), Granules India (up 1.96%), Natco Pharma (up 1.85%), Aurobindo Pharma (up 1.79%), Lupin (up 1.76%) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (up 1.73%) surged.
Gland Pharma rallied 3.66%. The companys consolidated net profit declined 3.1% to Rs 186.54 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 192.42 crore in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations fell 7.3% YoY to Rs 1,424.91 crore in Q4 FY25.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Aster DM Healthcare fell 3.24%. The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 79.02 crore in Q4 FY25 compared with net loss of Rs 24.03 crore in Q4 FY24.Revenue from operations increased 2.7% YoY to Rs 1,000.34 crore during the quarter ended 31st March 2025.
J kumar Infraprojects declined 1.42%. The companys consolidated net profit rose 12.1% to Rs 114.20 crore on 14.6% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 1,632.74 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content