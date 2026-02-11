Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 09:25 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Roadstar Infra Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 1.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Roadstar Infra Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 1.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 286.99 crore

Net profit of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust rose 1.18% to Rs 29.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 286.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales286.99265.31 8 OPM %72.1775.19 -PBDT122.16112.63 8 PBT34.1731.44 9 NP29.9929.64 1

Feb 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

