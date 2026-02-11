Roadstar Infra Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 1.18% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 8.17% to Rs 286.99 crore

Net profit of Roadstar Infra Investment Trust rose 1.18% to Rs 29.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 29.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 8.17% to Rs 286.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 265.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.286.99265.3172.1775.19122.16112.6334.1731.4429.9929.64

