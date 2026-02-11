Techno Electric & Engineering Company consolidated net profit rises 24.23% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 37.12% to Rs 872.20 croreNet profit of Techno Electric & Engineering Company rose 24.23% to Rs 119.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 95.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 37.12% to Rs 872.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 636.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales872.20636.08 37 OPM %14.4614.15 -PBDT153.48131.31 17 PBT144.09129.04 12 NP119.2595.99 24
First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 9:17 AM IST