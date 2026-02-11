Texmo Pipes & Products consolidated net profit rises 0.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 0.15% to Rs 110.00 crore

Net profit of Texmo Pipes & Products rose 0.80% to Rs 5.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 0.15% to Rs 110.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 109.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.110.00109.849.228.989.289.186.545.725.055.01

Powered by Capital Market - Live News