Rollatainers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.49 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.29 crore
Net loss of Rollatainers reported to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against net profit of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales0.290.29 0 OPM %58.6244.83 -PBDT0.07-0.31 LP PBT0.04-0.31 LP NP-1.490.30 PL
First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

