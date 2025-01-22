Business Standard

Rossari Biotech slides after PAT tumble 8% YoY to Rs 32 cr in Q3 FY25

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Rossari Biotech slipped 4.09% to Rs 769.40 after the specialty chemical maker reported 7.82% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 31.70 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 34.39 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

However, revenue from operations jumped 10.55% to Rs 512.73 crore in the third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 463.77 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 42.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024, down 11.30% as against Rs 47.78 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Total expenses advanced 12.32% to Rs 471.23 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 321.48 crore (down 17.78% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 35.69 crore (up 37.07%) while finance cost was at Rs 4.94 crore (up 14.35% YoY), during the period under review.

 

On nine-month basis, the company's standalone net profit rose 5.56% to Rs 101.93 crore on 10.52% increase in revenue to Rs 1,500.7 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Rossari Biotech is a specialty chemical manufacturer and offers tailor-made solutions for home, personal care and performance chemicals (HPPC), textile speciality chemicals and animal health and nutrition (AHN).

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:38 AM IST

