Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:35 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neuland Lab jumps on Rs 342-cr capex plan for capacity expansion

Neuland Lab jumps on Rs 342-cr capex plan for capacity expansion

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:31 AM IST

Neuland Laboratories gained 5.16% to Rs 13,876.90 after its board approved a capital expenditure of Rs 342 crore to expand the peptide synthesizer reactor capacity at Unit-1 from 0.5 KL to 6.37 KL, and to add 52 KL of capacity at Unit-3.

The pharma company plans to expand the peptide synthesizer reactor capacity at its Unit-1 in Bonthapally Village, Sangareddy District, Telangana, from 0.5 KL to 6.37 KL by FY27. The Rs 254 crore capital expenditure will support the development and commercial production of peptides for its GDS & CMS business.

Additionally, the companys board has also approved an investment of Rs 88 crore towards building an additional capacity of 52 KL in its Unit-3 located at Gaddapotharam Village, Sangareddy District in Telangana. This capacity expansion is expected to be completed in 15 to 18 months. The capex is aimed at meeting the growing demand from customers.

 

Neuland Laboratories is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of bulk drugs and caters to both domestic and international markets.

The company reported a consolidated net profit slipped 63.2% to Rs 32.84 crore on 25.6% decline in net sales to Rs 310.84 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

India, Belgium discuss ways to enhance trade in pharma, agri products

India, Belgium discuss ways to enhance trade in pharma, agri products

India Cements tanks after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 429 cr in FY25

India Cements tanks after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 429 cr in FY25

Dalmia Bharat PAT slides to Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY25

Dalmia Bharat PAT slides to Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY25

South Indian Bank PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

South Indian Bank PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

Volumes spurt at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon