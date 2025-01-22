Business Standard

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 | 11:19 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Cements tanks after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 429 cr in FY25

India Cements tanks after Q3 net loss widens to Rs 429 cr in FY25

Image

Last Updated : Jan 22 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

India Cements tumbled 7.88% to Rs 320.85 after the company reported a standalone net loss of Rs 428.84 crore in Q3 FY25 as against a net loss of Rs 16.51 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations stood at Rs 903.16 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 16.51% as against Rs 1,081.88 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

The company reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 306.80 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 50.24 crore recorded in the same period a year ago. The firm reported exceptional items of Rs 190.26 crore during the quarter.

 

The companys total expenses gained 6.23% YoY to Rs 1,220.58 crore in Q3 FY25. Employee benefits expense stood at Rs 87.22 crore (up 1.18% YoY), while finance costs stood at Rs 73.77 crore (up 23.89% YoY) during the period under review.

On a consolidated basis, the companys net profit stood at Rs 196.22 crore in Q3 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 0.67 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 1,113.06 crore in Q3 FY25, marking a growth of 18.30% year on year.

Also Read

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty in range; Mid, SmallCap indices slip; Realty, metals down

Indian Bank

Indian Bank LBO Result 2024: Scores out at official website, check details

Quad ministers, Quad

LIVE news: Quad to be force for global good, says EAM Jaishankar at bloc's meeting in US

Doctor, Medical, Health care

Brain, nervous system affected in cases: Principal of GMC on Rajouri deaths

Ro Khanna

Indian-American lawmakers oppose executive order on birthright citizenship

During the quarter, the company achieved a cement capacity utilisation of 57%. Domestic sales volume grew 5% YoY.

In its outlook, India Cements said, The company and its shareholders will benefit from synergy with its holding company with the introduction of new systems and processes, economies of scale, cost optimization, and a wider distribution network. The credit rating of the company is already enhanced to AAA and will help to bring overall cost rationalization. India Cements is poised to grow stronger with an increase in its sales, optimization of costs, and efficient operations.

With the increasing government spending on infrastructure and the improvement in demand in housing markets, the company is well-positioned to strengthen its presence in its core markets and contribute to the overall growth aspirations of the country.

India Cements business is the manufacturing and sale of cement and cement-related products.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dalmia Bharat PAT slides to Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY25

Dalmia Bharat PAT slides to Rs 61 crore in Q3 FY25

South Indian Bank PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

South Indian Bank PAT jumps 12% YoY to Rs 342 crore in Q3 FY25

Volumes spurt at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Nifty scale above 23,100; realty shares tumble

Nifty scale above 23,100; realty shares tumble

Tata Technologies Q3 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 169 cr

Tata Technologies Q3 PAT jumps 7% QoQ to Rs 169 cr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2025 | 11:03 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEDonald Trump inauguration LIVE updatesStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEStock market CrashBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon