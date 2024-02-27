Route Mobile partners with Billeasy E Solutions

To introduce metro ticketing via RCS on android phones

Route Mobile has partnered with Billeasy E Solutions (Billeasy), a Mumbai based integration partner, to introduce a first of it's kind ticket purchase experience through Rich Communication Services (RCS) Business Messaging for Maha Metro Pune. This innovative solution aims to simplify and enhance the process of purchasing metro tickets, offering commuters a seamless and efficient journey.

Through this strategic partnership, users will have the convenience of purchasing Maha Metro Pune e-tickets directly via RCS Messages on android phones. To use this service, users will need to scan QR code and chat with the official RCS account of Maha Metro Pune, follow the simple instructions like selecting 'from' and 'to' stations, number of tickets and make the payment via their preferred payment method (UPI, Net banking, Credit or debit cards). Upon successful completion, the user will receive the tickets as an RCS message in the form of a QR Code, which they can present at the time of entering the station and complete their journey. This whole experience is native, without the need of downloading any new app and works within the Messages app. In cases where handsets do not support RCS, the user journey seamlessly transitions to other Over-The-Top (OTT) channels, ensuring uninterrupted service.

Currently undergoing a Customer User Group (CUG) testing, metro staff stationed at select Maha Metro Pune stations will facilitate the RCS ticket purchase journey by sharing QR codes with commuters. This proactive approach enhances accessibility and ensures a smooth transition to the new ticketing system for Pune Metro users.

