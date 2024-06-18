Royal Orchid Hotels opens its 4th property - Regenta Inn, Gurugram

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Royal Orchid Hotels announced the inauguration of its fourth hotel in the National Capital Region and the second in Gurugram - Regenta Inn, Gurugram - thereby asserting its presence in key gateways of the country, this time around, the national capital. Conveniently located near Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram, this hotel makes it a convenient option for people from across the country traveling for medical tourism, assuring them of convenience and peace of mind as they attend to the health of their dear ones.