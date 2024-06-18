Business Standard
Royal Orchid Hotels opens its 4th property - Regenta Inn, Gurugram

Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 5:17 PM IST
Royal Orchid Hotels announced the inauguration of its fourth hotel in the National Capital Region and the second in Gurugram - Regenta Inn, Gurugram - thereby asserting its presence in key gateways of the country, this time around, the national capital. Conveniently located near Medanta - The Medicity in Gurugram, this hotel makes it a convenient option for people from across the country traveling for medical tourism, assuring them of convenience and peace of mind as they attend to the health of their dear ones.
First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 4:59 PM IST

