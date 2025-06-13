Friday, June 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RPP Infra gains on bagging Rs 283-cr LoA from UPSIDA Kanpur

RPP Infra gains on bagging Rs 283-cr LoA from UPSIDA Kanpur

Image

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

RPP Infra Projects advanced 2% to Rs 137.70 after the company announced that it has received letter of acceptance worth Rs 282.88 crore from the principal general manager UPSIDA Complex Kanpur.

As per the exchange filing, the LoA pertains to the development of the UPSIDA industrial area at Bharapachpera, Pilibhit, Uttar Pradesh.

The said project is valued at Rs 282.88 crore, and it will be executed within 18 months.

RPP Infra Projects specializes in infrastructure development, including roads, buildings, industrial structures, power, and irrigation projects.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 14.3% to Rs 11.67 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 13.61 crore posted in Q4 FY24. Revenue from operations slipped 16.1% year-on-year to Rs 345.88 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

GTL Infrastructure Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Balu Forge Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Balu Forge Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

India's external commercial borrowing filings tumble 73% on month in Apr-25

India's external commercial borrowing filings tumble 73% on month in Apr-25

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 2.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 2.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Infosys allots 59,314 equity shares under ESOP

Infosys allots 59,314 equity shares under ESOP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon