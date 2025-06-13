Friday, June 13, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Balu Forge Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Balu Forge Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

Energy Development Company Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2025.

Energy Development Company Ltd, Suven Life Sciences Ltd, Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd and GTL Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 June 2025.

Balu Forge Industries Ltd lost 10.82% to Rs 680.1 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Energy Development Company Ltd crashed 9.75% to Rs 25.18. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 77074 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28716 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd tumbled 8.49% to Rs 238.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd dropped 8.44% to Rs 8.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

GTL Ltd fell 8.14% to Rs 11.17. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7.37 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.86 lakh shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

India's external commercial borrowing filings tumble 73% on month in Apr-25

IndoStar Capital Finance allots 2.03 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Infosys allots 59,314 equity shares under ESOP

Kernex Microsystems JV bags Kavach project worth Rs 311 cr

IndusInd Bank signs MoU with Enterprise Incubation Centre at IIM, Lucknow

