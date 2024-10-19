RPP Infra Projects wins orders worth Rs 35.6 cr

1. Design and Build of 7MLD Product water conveyance system from the 20 MLD Tertiary Treatment Reverse Osmosis (TTRO) Plant at Kelavarapalli Hosur to SIPCOT Industrial Park Shoolagiri Phase I & II Krishnagiri District, Tamil Nadu with Operation and Maintenance for 1 year on DBO Basis for contract value of Rs. 28.25 crore (Including GST); and
2.Providing Internal Water Supply arrangements including Construction of 2 Nos of Pump Room In SIPCOT Industrial Park, Shoolagiri phase I for contract value of Rs 7.35 crore (Including GST)).
With this, the company's order book stands at Rs 3,558.84 crore.
