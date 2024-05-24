RPSG Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 99.78 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.73% to Rs 2019.97 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 152.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 10.95% to Rs 7950.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7166.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net Loss of RPSG Ventures reported to Rs 99.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 123.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.73% to Rs 2019.97 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1791.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.2019.971791.857950.947166.2310.769.0915.7211.2153.4228.97678.60425.55-24.10-45.39376.84120.23-99.78-123.02-42.46-152.67