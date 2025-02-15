Business Standard

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 12.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit declines 12.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 15 2025 | 9:29 AM IST

Sales rise 2.82% to Rs 148.38 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products declined 12.71% to Rs 1.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1.81 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.82% to Rs 148.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 144.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales148.38144.31 3 OPM %4.554.62 -PBDT2.993.48 -14 PBT1.591.98 -20 NP1.581.81 -13

First Published: Feb 15 2025 | 7:40 AM IST

