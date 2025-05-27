Tuesday, May 27, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rupee slides in early trades

Rupee slides in early trades

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST
The Indian rupee eased on Tuesday amid a modest correction in the local equities. It trades down 20 paise at 85.30 per US dollar right now. Yesterday, rupee jumped 35 paise to close at 85.10 against the US dollar. The inflow of foreign funds and the RBI's announcement of giving a record dividend of Rs 2.69 lakh crore to the government for FY25 added strength to the local currency while a slight recovery in crude oil prices capped its gain.

First Published: May 27 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

