Borana Weaves makes good debut

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Shares of Borana Weaves was locked in upper circuit of 5% at Rs 255.10 at 10:19 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 18.10% compared with the issue price of Rs 216.

The scrip was listed at Rs 243.00, exhibiting a premium of 12.5% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of 255.10 and a low of 243 On the BSE, over 1.92 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Borana Weaves was subscribed 148.78 times. The issue opened for bidding on 20 May 2025 and it closed on 22 May 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 205 and 216 per share.

 

Out of the proceeds from the fresh issue, Rs 71.35 crore will be used to finance the cost of establishing a new manufacturing unit to expand its production capabilities to produce grey fabric at Surat, Rs 26.50 crore to fund incremental working capital requirements and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

Ahead of the IPO, Borana Weaves on Monday, 19 May 2025, raised Rs 65.20 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 30,18,543 shares at Rs 216 each to 11 anchor investors.

Borana Weaves (Borana) is a textile manufacturer based in Surat, specializing in the production of unbleached synthetic grey fabric. This fabric serves as a fundamental material for further processing, such as dyeing and printing, in various industries, including fashion, traditional textiles, technical textiles, home dor, and interior design. In addition to grey fabric, Borana also manufactures polyester textured yarn

As of December 31, 2024, the company had a total of 15 texturizing machines, 6 warping machines, 700 water jet looms, and 10 folding machines active at its three units.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 29.31 crore and revenue from operations of Rs 211.62 crore for the nine months ended on 31 December 2024.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 27 2025 | 10:20 AM IST

