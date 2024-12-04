Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL gains on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

RVNL gains on bagging order worth Rs 187 crore

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 10:31 AM IST

Rail Vikas Nigam advanced 2.15% to Rs 447 after the company announced that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 186.76 crore from East Central Railway.

The project involves the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of traction substations with associated switching posts for the upgradation work of the electric traction system from 1X25 to 2X25 KV AT feeding system in the Gomoh-Pratu section of the Dhanbad Division of East Central Railway.

The total project cost is estimated at Rs 186.76 crore and it will be executed within 540 days.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

 

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) reported a 27.26% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 286.89 crore on a 1.20% slide in revenue from operations to Rs 4,854.95 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends 'Buy' on these three stocks today

china Flag, China

China's services activity expansion eases in November, shows PMI data

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Priyanka

Amid 'no entry' for visitors, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to visit Sambhal today

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Abha Power & Steel IPO listing: stock hits lower circuit post decent debut

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 250 pts higher at 81,100; Nifty at 24,500; IT, financials lead

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon