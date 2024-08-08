Business Standard
RVNL slides as Q1 PAT drops 35% YoY to Rs 224 cr

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) slipped 4.78% to Rs 538.80 after the company's consolidated net profit tumbled 34.7% to Rs 223.92 crore in Q1 FY25 from Rs 342.90 crore reported in Q1 FY24.
Revenue from operations dropped 26.88% to Rs 4,073.80 crore in the June quarter as compared with Rs 5,571.57 crore posted in Q1 FY24.
Profit before tax stood at Rs 301.61 crore in Q1 FY25, down 38.04% as against Rs 486.80 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.
Total expenses declined 24.89% year on year to Rs 4,036.50 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2024.
Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable stayed bridges, institution buildings etc.
First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 3:44 PM IST

